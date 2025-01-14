Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.79. Movano shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 1,803 shares trading hands.

Movano Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movano stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.62% of Movano worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

