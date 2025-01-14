Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.42 and traded as high as $72.85. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 10,355 shares.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $498.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 92.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

