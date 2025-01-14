IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 932.16 ($11.41) and traded as high as GBX 994.50 ($12.17). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 994.50 ($12.17), with a volume of 586,734 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 961.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 932.16. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04.

In other news, insider Marieke Flament purchased 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.47) per share, for a total transaction of £49,988.95 ($61,171.01). Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

IG Group?(LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to?power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

