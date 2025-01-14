San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.50. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 435,495 shares traded.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 60.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 55,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

