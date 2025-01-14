Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.91 and traded as high as C$56.30. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$55.16, with a volume of 89,026 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

