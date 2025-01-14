Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.13. Xperi shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 343,235 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Xperi alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPER

Xperi Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $408.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 197.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.