Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.13. Xperi shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 343,235 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Xperi Trading Down 0.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 197.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.
Featured Stories
