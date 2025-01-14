Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.53. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 23,721 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

