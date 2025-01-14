ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $5.52. ChromaDex shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 554,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. StockNews.com lowered ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDXC

ChromaDex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $401.77 million, a P/E ratio of 526.53 and a beta of 2.21.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChromaDex

In other ChromaDex news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,468.01. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ChromaDex by 170.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 119,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth $597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.