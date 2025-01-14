Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.66 ($9.70) and traded as high as GBX 971.80 ($11.89). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 968 ($11.85), with a volume of 1,140,017 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($7.95) to GBX 900 ($11.01) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 905 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 792.66. The company has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

