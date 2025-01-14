Pinterest’s (PINS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PINS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

PINS opened at $30.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $35,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,338.28. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $592,685 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,423,000 after buying an additional 460,708 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

