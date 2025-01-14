LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 584.92 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

