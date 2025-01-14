Roth Capital Has Bullish Outlook for HIVE FY2025 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIVE opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $407.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 3.46. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 91,056 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

