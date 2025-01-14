What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:CJR FY2025 Earnings?

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11).
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$269.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.60 million.
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
