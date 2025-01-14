Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FedEx FY2025 Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for FedEx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $19.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.86. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $19.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q1 2027 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.61.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $274.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

