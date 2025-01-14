FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:INE Decreased by Analyst

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INE. CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$7.93 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

