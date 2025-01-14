What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Sprinklr FY2025 Earnings?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Verkhovski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CXM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,900 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 224.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 434,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

