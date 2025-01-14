Scotiabank Forecasts UiPath’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of UiPath in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst N. Altmann now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

UiPath Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 124.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.