FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:OR Issued By Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.13.

OR stock opened at C$26.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.13. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$17.41 and a 12-month high of C$29.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

