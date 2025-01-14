FY2025 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Raised by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.76 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $323.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 284.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 55,444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 359,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

