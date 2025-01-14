Desjardins Issues Positive Outlook for Lundin Gold Earnings

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Desjardins increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUG. Raymond James lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$31.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.15.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$33.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$35.89.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.16. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of C$440.77 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 11,535 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$355,001.16. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.