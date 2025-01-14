Scotiabank Estimates Foran Mining FY2025 Earnings

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOM. Cormark upgraded shares of Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FOM stock opened at C$3.94 on Monday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.43 and a twelve month high of C$4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 3.80.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

