What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Enbridge FY2025 Earnings?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ENB opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

