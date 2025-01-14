FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Lifted by Scotiabank

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

KGC opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,942,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,478 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,567,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,758,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $14,193,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,078,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

