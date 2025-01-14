What is Cormark’s Forecast for K92 Mining FY2025 Earnings?

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

K92 Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

K92 Mining stock opened at C$9.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.40. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.27 and a twelve month high of C$10.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.07.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

