Scotiabank Has Negative View of Galiano Gold FY2025 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 target price on Galiano Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.08. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.73.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

