Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

U opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $67,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,084,880.65. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,427,517.92. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,669 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

