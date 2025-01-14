FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Increased by Scotiabank

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Scotiabank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Orla Mining Trading Down 6.0 %

ORLA opened at $5.49 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 262.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 205,911 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

