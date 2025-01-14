FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gold Fields Increased by Scotiabank

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gold Fields in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Gold Fields’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Gold Fields’ FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GFI. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

NYSE:GFI opened at $14.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,372 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 581,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,492,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 551,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

