What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for IAMGOLD FY2025 Earnings?

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Shares of IAG opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

