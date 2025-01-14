What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for South Bow FY2025 Earnings?

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for South Bow in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for South Bow’s FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

South Bow Stock Performance

SOBO opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43. South Bow has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

