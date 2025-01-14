Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold FY2025 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.61.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.82. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$13.10 and a one year high of C$26.32.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

