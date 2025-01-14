FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:EDR Cut by Ventum Cap Mkts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.63.

TSE EDR opened at C$4.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.53.

In related news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$226,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$396,990.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

