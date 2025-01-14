FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Lifted by Analyst

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

OLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

OLA stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

