Ventum Cap Mkts Cuts Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXK. TD Securities initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $886.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 58.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

