FY2025 EPS Estimates for PR Increased by Analyst

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PRFree Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Permian Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter worth $410,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,856,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247,733 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 16.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

