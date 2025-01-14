CRC FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Capital One Financial

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Capital One Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of CRC opened at $54.33 on Monday. California Resources has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.13 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. California Resources’s revenue was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 61.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $488,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,603.25. This trade represents a 50.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

