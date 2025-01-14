FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CCA Issued By Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.09. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.06.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$67.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.38. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.82 and a 12 month high of C$75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Jacques Royer sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.86, for a total value of C$45,241.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68.86. The trade was a 99.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.66 per share, with a total value of C$150,189.33. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.922 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

