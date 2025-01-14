What is William Blair’s Forecast for MSM FY2025 Earnings?

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.