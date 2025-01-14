Scotiabank Has Bullish Forecast for nCino FY2025 Earnings

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for nCino in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst N. Altmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for nCino’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.54 on Monday. nCino has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,438,780 shares of company stock worth $341,199,885. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,529 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 115.9% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,830,000 after buying an additional 1,424,349 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,805,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,452,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

