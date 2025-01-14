FY2025 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Reduced by Scotiabank

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Galiano Gold from $4.20 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight Capital raised shares of Galiano Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.35 million, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.04. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

