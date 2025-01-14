Brokers Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold FY2025 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

EGO stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $331.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

