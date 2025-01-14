What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PPL FY2025 Earnings?

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for PPL in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PPL has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in PPL by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,107.90. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,513.60. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.96%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

