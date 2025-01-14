What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:CU FY2025 Earnings?

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

CU opened at C$33.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.15 and a 1 year high of C$37.10. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.