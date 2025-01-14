What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for MGA FY2025 Earnings?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will earn $6.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.34. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. Magna International has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Magna International by 70.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Magna International by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Magna International by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

