CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Financial Survey

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 10.23% 13.84% 5.26% electroCore -54.40% -154.45% -69.16%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CONMED and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CONMED and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80 electroCore 0 0 1 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $79.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.97%. electroCore has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.92%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than CONMED.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and electroCore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.29 billion 1.66 $64.46 million $4.21 16.49 electroCore $23.33 million 4.34 -$18.83 million ($1.83) -8.44

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats electroCore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania. It also develops Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM for human performance. In addition, the company offers gammacore Sapphire, a portable, reusable, rechargeable, and reloadable prescription medical device for various primary headache conditions. electroCore, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

