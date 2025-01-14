Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $214.40 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

