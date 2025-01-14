Critical Survey: Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) vs. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 18.30% 53.87% 12.31% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $5.96 billion 10.27 $906.00 million $5.04 56.51 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Autodesk and Celerity Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autodesk and Celerity Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 0 9 14 0 2.61 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Autodesk currently has a consensus price target of $326.05, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Summary

Autodesk beats Celerity Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

