Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $111,512.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,765.93. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,798 shares of company stock worth $3,409,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $65,520,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 206,500 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

