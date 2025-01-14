Reviewing Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.78, suggesting that its share price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Benchmark Energy alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Applied Digital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $189.96 million 8.63 -$149.27 million ($1.17) -6.63

Profitability

Benchmark Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -74.95% -88.87% -20.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Benchmark Energy and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $11.14, suggesting a potential upside of 43.59%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Benchmark Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Energy

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.