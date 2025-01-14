Comparing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and SPAR Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 1.43 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.08 SPAR Group $228.87 million 0.19 $3.90 million $0.51 3.59

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% SPAR Group 5.35% 13.20% 5.58%

Risk and Volatility

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MetaWorks Platforms and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats MetaWorks Platforms on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

